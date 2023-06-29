A new vinyl listening lounge has arrived in Toronto, and it’s got major speakeasy vibes.

Inspired by 1920s-era Japanese teahouses, Kissa has taken over 619 King Street West, a spot formerly occupied by Goldie and The Hartly.

Split into two spaces, the new lounge is in soft opening mode and features a downstairs listening hub, perfect for tuning into a classic record.

While the locale is decidedly jazzy and moody with stacked shelves of vinyl records, vintage sconces, suspended disco balls, and velvet furniture, it’s not the first lounge of its kind to open in the last few years.

Kissa will join the likes of 915 Dupont, The Little Jerry, Boxcar Social Laneway and other “listening lounges,” all offering a space to tune in and tune out to your favourite vinyl.

Here, the venue is decked out with a vintage sound system, and there’s even a built-in DJ booth to keep the party going long after the album’s finished.

Upstairs, you’ll find a Studio 54-esque lounge, a separate space that’ll require membership to visit once it opens later this summer.

As for what’s on the menu, you can expect more than just croissants and coffee here. Japanese-inspired dishes are what’s on deck, making it the place for a swanky date night (or just a cool place to indulge your inner audiophile).

Considering it’s a speakeasy, you can expect the drink list to be extensive, too, with 17 specialty cocktails slated to be on offer.

Kissa is located at 619 King Street West and officially opens next week.