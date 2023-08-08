Craigleith Provincial Park in Ontario has crystal clear water and million-year-old fossils

Craigleith Provincial Park is a beautiful destination to explore in the summer months, home to diverse wildlife, crystal-clear blue water, and a wealth of well-preserved fossils that date up to 450 million years old.

Located roughly 2.5 hours north of Toronto, you’ll find the park in the Blue Mountains between Collingwood and Thornbury on the southern shore of Georgian Bay.

Deriving its name from the Scottish Gaelic “Creag Lìte,” meaning “rocky place,” Craigleith’s shoreline is composed of extensive limestone shelves made of fractured shale rock.

The shale rock was once home to a significant oil deposit used to produce kerosene, which was key to Ontario’s economic growth in the late 19th century.

The rock also holds geological importance and is full of marine fossils of ancient species. You can get a glimpse of the area’s prehistoric past by analyzing fossilized trilobites and brachiopods immortalized within the stone.

While the water looks enticing, swimming is generally not recommended at Craigleith due to the rocky shores and steep drop-off. However, the flat rocks are ideal for launching a sailboat, kayak, or canoe.

Sport fishing is particularly popular here, especially in the spring and fall seasons. Anglers are often spotted casting their lines in attempts to catch the salmon, whitefish, and rainbow trout just off the shoreline.

For those who wish to extend their stay, Craigleith offers both seasonal and transient campsites. Reservations can be made on the Ontario Parks website.