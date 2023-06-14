Phil Kessel claps back at Leafs media after winning third Stanley Cup

Although it’s been eight years since Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he hasn’t forgot how the local media made him feel.

After Kessel, who was criticized for his hot-dog eating habits and largely blamed for the Leafs’ lack of success, was traded from Toronto to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the summer of 2015, he went on to have the last laugh, becoming an integral piece of two back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

Now, after Tuesday night’s blowout win against the Florida Panthers, he can add another ring to his collection as a member of the Golden Knights.

Amid the home ice celebrations, the 35-year-old had a few words for reporters back in Leafs land.

“Takes me back to my Toronto days,” Kessel told Mike Stephens of The Hockey News. “You guys said I couldn’t win, and now I’m a three-time champ. Remember that.”

Leafs fans may remember Kessel’s tenure in Toronto as a dark time for the team. And while they only saw the playoffs once while he was there, his individual numbers were not bad.

Over his six seasons with the Leafs, Kessel had 181 goals and 213 assists in 446 games, including four seasons over 30 goals. Since 2000, just two Leafs — Mats Sundin and Auston Matthews — have put up a higher goal total than the American winger.

But his most productive seasons were in Pittsburgh, netting a career-high 34 goals and 92 points in the 2016-2017 season. And just this past year, he saw another milestone, extending the league’s ironman streak by becoming the first NHL player to play 1,000 games straight.

Kessel may not have been an integral part of Vegas’s Cup run, only dressing for four games this postseason, but he’s proven he can win — in more ways than one.

The man they call “Phil the Thrill” provided another golden moment when speaking to TNT reporter Jackie Redmond after the regulation win. When Redmond asked Kessel how he would be celebrating his third Cup, he said trying not to throw up was a main priority.

