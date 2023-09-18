Shooting at Toronto subway station sends youth to hospital in latest wave of TTC violence

Following a wave of violent crimes on the TTC this past weekend, another incident at a subway station on Monday afternoon has Toronto residents questioning the city’s safety and public transportation once again.

At approximately 3:05 pm, police responded to reports of a shooting at Kennedy subway station. Police were able to locate a youth with injuries at a residential address, who was transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, all buses out of Kennedy station have been re-directed to Warden subway station, with buses picking up customers on the street in front of the station instead.

The TTC has also partially halted service on Line 2 between Kennedy and Warden stations while police are on scene investigating.

All buses out of Kennedy Station have been re-directed to Warden Station. All buses will pick up customers on the street in front of Warden Station due to a security incident at Kennedy Station. https://t.co/DiG0GEJhqw — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 18, 2023

Toronto’s transit network has witnessed an uptick in violent crimes over the past few days, which has resurfaced polarizing debates regarding the TTC’s safety.

On Saturday at approximately 7:20 pm, another assault took place at the bus bay of Kipling subway station. Officers arrived on the scene and responded to an ongoing altercation between the suspect and the victim.

During the arrest, one officer sustained an injury to his leg and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has since been charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest.

In a separate incident on Sunday at around 6:20 pm, a man in his 50s was critically injured after being stabbed in the torso at Victoria Park subway station.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and police are still looking for a suspect who was last seen fleeing northbound on Victoria Park Avenue. He is described as a Black male in his 20s, five-foot-eight, and wearing yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.