People in Toronto are calling Keith Lee a "Scarborough Manz" after latest review

Keith Lee’s food tour of Toronto has gotten more airtime, it seems, than Monday’s solar eclipse and the Raptors winning the 2019 NBA Championship combined, but with his latest rave review, it’s not slowing down any time soon.

After apparently being told by hordes of Toronto residents that he’s not truly experiencing the city if he doesn’t try Somali food, he set off to Sahan Restaurant to dip his toes — and taste buds — into the East African cuisine.

“I was told and borderline threatened on multiple occasions that if I came to Toronto and didn’t try Somali food, I didn’t experience Toronto,” he says at the beginning of the video.

Upon the pick-up of the food, Lee readily praised the restaurant’s service, noting the woman working at the restaurant who walked Lee’s sister (who picked up the food,) through every dish.

The food itself didn’t do too shabby on the Keith Lee scale either.

Lee’s first dish, the Awlal (Goat Ribs), earned an immediate 8.2/10, while the T-bone got an eight and the Suqaar pulled in a 7.8.

While already a Scarborough favourite for Somali food, Sahan should be prepared, following such a positive review, for the Keith Lee Effect to propel them to new heights.

You might also like: Food critic Keith Lee just visited Afro's Pizza and left a $3,000 tip

Keith Lee gets jerk chicken from "hungover" staff at Toronto restaurant

Toronto jerk restaurant wants a second chance after negative Keith Lee review

The food definitely shines in this most recent video, but some people are taking notice of a common theme in many of Lee’s Toronto-based videos and are starting to clown him for it.

“At this point, Keith is a Scarborough Manz …I swear this is like the 50th review from that part of town,” one person comments.

“Can we expand past Scarborough or nah?” writes another.

While Lee has reviewed Afro’s Pizza near Yonge & Dundas, Dundas West’s Sisters & Co. and Weston Mount-Dennis’ Old Nassau, Suhan marks Lee’s third review of a Scarborough-based business out of seven videos total, and it looks like they’re ready to see him branch out.

blogTO last visited Sahan Restaurant back in 2019 and can confirm the food here is the real deal.

Sahan Restaurant is located at 2010 Lawrence Avenue East.