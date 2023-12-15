Keefe explains why he kept Samsonov in despite major Leafs deficit

Even if you watch 1,000 hockey games at any level, you won’t see too many like Thursday’s contest between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the scoreline — a 6-5 overtime win for the Blue Jackets — signals quite a high scoring game, it was how the two teams got there that will make it a memorable one for all involved.

Columbus scored the first five goals of the game, taking a 5-0 lead via a Johnny Gaudreau marker with 5:41 to go in the second period. And while many teams might’ve written the contest off, Toronto came out firing in the third, scoring two goals within the first four minutes to start their comeback.

Jake McCabe added his first goal of the season with a little over five minutes remaining, and two Auston Matthews goals with a 6-on-5 situation in the final two minutes sent the game to overtime.

Outside of the late pull in the third period, Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov stayed in net for the entire contest.

With Toronto goalie Joseph Woll currently out of the lineup with a high ankle sprain, Toronto’s only other option would’ve been to turn to Martin Jones, who’s played just twice this season.

Asked postgame how tempting it was to make a goalie change down 5-0, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe replied, “Very.”

“In the moment in the second period, we decided to get through the second and talk about it, which we did,” Keefe told reporters. “[Leafs goalie coach Curtis Sanford] felt strongly that Sammy should stay in, fight, and battle with the team. That was his advice, and it is why we made the decision we made.”

Despite the loss, Samsonov finished the night with 29 saves, including all seven in the third period to help the team make it to overtime and earn a single point.

“I like the fact that Sammy was a part of that comeback. I like the fact that he made some saves for us early in that third period to kind of make sure their team didn’t get any life back. It works out,” Keefe added.

Toronto returns to the ice tomorrow when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.