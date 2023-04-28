"A tough look": Keefe discusses Maroon hit on Leafs defenceman (VIDEO)

Things between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning got a little out of control at the end of the second period in Game 5 on Thursday night.

As the final seconds of the frame ticked down, Lightning forward Pat Maroon hit Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano from behind. Giordano went head-first into the boards, falling to the ice.

The veteran blueliner’s teammates were livid, along with the Toronto crowd, and scuffles ensued in the aftermath. Both Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly went after Maroon, who was arguing with officials as Giordano tried to regain his composure.

The Leafs started the third period with a chance to tie the game on the power play after Maroon was sent off to the penalty box for roughing but were unable to capitalize.

Giordano was not on the Leafs’ bench to start the third period but did end up returning to the game.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked about the incident on Friday. He provided a brief update on Giordano, saying he thought he was “doing okay today.”

Keefe also shared his thoughts on the nature of the hit and pointed out Maroon’s history of similar actions.