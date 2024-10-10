Sheldon Keefe considered break from hockey after Leafs firing

Sheldon Keefe might no longer coach the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he’ll get a good look at them later tonight.

In his home debut as the New Jersey Devils’ bench boss, the former Toronto coach will face the team that fired him last spring after four and a half seasons in charge.

Speaking to Sportsnet’s FAN 590 Hockey Show earlier this week, Keefe admitted that he considered taking some time away from the NHL after the Leafs fired him.

“I was sitting there with two years remaining on my contract and, of course, had been through a lot in Toronto. I learned a lot but had thought it could also be beneficial to take some time,” Keefe said to Sportsnet. “I was in a little bit of a transition there, saying I could invest in myself and my own personal development, invest in my family, and then figure out over time what comes next.”

Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with Toronto, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage.

Toronto was Keefe’s first NHL job, having previously worked with the CJHL’s Pembroke Lumber Kings, OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and AHL’s Toronto Marlies before getting promoted to the big time.

“I took my wife to lunch about an hour after being let go and the meeting with [Leafs GM] Brad Treliving and we were talking through some of those scenarios, how it would take some time and we’ll figure it out,” Keefe added. “A number of the most experienced coaches in the league had reached out and given me their thoughts and taking time was the prevailing thought… but the more time I spent talking to New Jersey and playing that out in my mind, it seemed to be the place that made a ton of sense.”

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET between the Leafs and the Devils tonight.