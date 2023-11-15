Leafs' Tavares awkardly crashes photo with Swedish players in Stockholm

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently in Stockholm, Sweden, for the NHL’s Global Series. While getting ready for their upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, the team took some time to attend the premiere of Borje, the new documentary film about legendary Leafs defenceman Borje Salming, on Tuesday night.

With the buds dressed to the nines for the event, the team’s social media department shared a shot featuring four of their five Swedish players: William Lagesson, Timothy Liljegren, William Nylander, and Calle Jarnkrok.

Fellow Swede John Klingberg was not in the photo, but another John was.

For some reason, Toronto captain John Tavares had been invited to join the group of Swedish countrymen.

And as a result, Leafs fans have been having a bit of a field day on social media, poking fun at the photo with memes and even some jokes at the Mississauga native’s expense.

JT showing up with the Swedes to a premiere about a Swede pic.twitter.com/sQjKZ9dz0j — David (@TheDavid_Joy) November 14, 2023

One X user even called out Tavares’ withdrawn demeanour.

4 Swedes, and someone with the demeanor of one. — Marcus Shane (@marcusshane7) November 14, 2023

I didn’t know JT was Swedish — IammmLegend (@celletti_gino) November 14, 2023

Another adapted his name to make it sound more Scandinavian.

Is that Jonas Tavares? — cansport17 (@cansport171) November 14, 2023

This looks like a reunion of a Swedish boy band standing with their manager, John Tavares #LeafsForever — LeafLandLosers (@LeafLandLosers) November 15, 2023

Despite the awkward moment, Tavares seemed to have a great time at the premiere.

“It was an awesome event. A great movie to get some insight on [Salming’s] journey and his background and obviously the impact he made in Toronto,” Tavares said after watching the film. “To see the love and admiration for him here in Sweden is pretty phenomenal.”

All jokes aside though, the Leafs have some pressure to deal with this week, and it’s not just from playing in a foreign country. With identical records of 8-5-2, the Leafs and Red Wings will battle for third place in the Atlantic Division when they face off in Stockholm on Friday at 2 pm ET.