There are some big changes at iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 1010.

On April 6, the radio station owned by Bell Media announced an “all-new afternoon drive program.”

“The Rush with Reshmi Nair and Scott MacArthur” will air on weekdays from 2 pm to 6 pm starting Monday, April 11. During the show, the new hosts will discuss news and offer an in-depth take on current events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEWSTALK 1010 (@newstalk1010)

The new hosts should be familiar to most Torontonians.

Nair was a host at CBC News before becoming a news anchor at CP24, while McArthur was at TSN Radio 1050, where he was the host of “The Scott MacArthur Show.”

“With two familiar, trusted hosts at the helm, our all-new afternoon drive show will be an entertaining and compelling daily listen for those seeking to know more about what’s happening in Toronto,” said Jeff MacDonald, Program Director for NEWSTALK 1010.

But not all listeners appear to be onboard with these changes.

“The Rush” was previously hosted by Jim Richards who had been with the station since 1997.

Not surprisingly, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions from listeners, with many wondering about the reason behind the sudden changes, as well as Richards’ future with the company.

Newstalk1010 lately feels like a witnessing a firing squad. Great fanfare arrival announcements yet hosts constantly disappear and everyone acts as if they never existed. — Sonia Pena-Orr (@pena_orr) April 6, 2022

Too many changes at Newstalk 1010. Getting rid of news team , Ryan and Jay gone, no shows after 6PM, CP24 (yuck)repeats and commercials on weekends, and now by the sounds of it, bouncing Jim Richards around again … Such a shame — Browncow (@Brownco21001988) April 7, 2022

I hope Jim Richards isnt shuffled off to midnights again… — chris wood 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@super64isdown) April 6, 2022

According to the station’s Twitter post, Toronto Mayor and former NEWSTALK 1010 host John Tory will be joining Nair and MacArthur on “The Rush” on April 11 to “show them the ropes.”

Tory was previously a special guest on the radio station, filling in for morning host John Moore.