Put Mariah Carey away!! The spooky season in Toronto is extending all the way through November, because The Stanley Garrison Séance is continuing its run after another successful sold-out year.

For the past eight years, mentalist and spiritual conjurer Jaymes White has been selling out his authentic Victorian Séance — making it one of the go-to things to do during the Halloween season.

This year’s séance is no exception, providing a soul-shaking psychological experience not for the faint of heart!

Bone-chilling haunts

Taking place in one of Toronto’s most infamously haunted locations, The Stanley Garrison Séance is unlike anything you’ve witnessed before.

Using traditional Victorian séance techniques, White is able to use his heightened sense for the supernatural to explore haunted locations and summon spirits.

The locations are always unknown and not open to the public, with this year’s séance having groups meeting at the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place before being escorted to the actual location.

Many have reported running out of these locations screaming and crying, while others have reported insomnia and vivid nightmares — so invest in your night lights now!

A fright you won’t forget

White has over 20 years of experience creating memorably macabre moments, and these intimate events will leave you questioning reality and the power of the human mind.

Tickets for the event start at $68.66 plus HST, but if you’re interested in booking out the whole experience for a group of 20, you can save up to $300!

Eight years of sold-out shows can’t be wrong, so grab your tickets for the Stanley Garrison Séance now before the experience crosses over to the other side.

When: On now until Saturday, November 30

Where: Meet at the Princes’ Gates – 11 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

Time: Time slots may vary, with the experience taking approximately 2 hours.

Tickets: Regular ticket prices start at $68.66 plus HST. Browse them here.