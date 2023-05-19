Jason Spezza has left the Toronto Maple Leafs too: report

Kyle Dubas is gone, and so is Jason Spezza, as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office underwent a major shakeup today.

Spezza has resigned from his job as special assistant to the general manager, according to a report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, after just one year in the Maple Leafs’ front office.

LeBrun reports that Spezza “tendered his resignation” before Brendan Shanahan’s press conference earlier today.

For those wondering where all this leaves Jason Spezza, hearing that he tendered his resignation from the Leafs prior to Brendan Shanahan's news conference today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 19, 2023

The 39-year-old departs the organization on the same day that Dubas was let go as general manager and less than a week after Toronto was ousted from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Spezza played 1,248 NHL games and suited up for the Leafs for three seasons at the end of his career. After retiring last year, Spezza moved into management, working under Dubas.

Dubas first joined the Leafs in 2014, spending four seasons as assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2018. The Leafs had the NHL’s fifth-best regular-season record during Dubas’ tenure as GM but managed to win just one playoff round.