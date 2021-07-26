It’s official, you can now tie the knot at the McDonald’s drive-thru

Imagine this: it’s your wedding day. You and your soulmate are dressed to the nines riding in a swank convertible. You pull up to the drive-thru window to have an officiant perform the quirkiest of ceremonies from the comfort of the front seat. Nearby, you can hear your friends and family cheering you on from the parking lot.

Where are you? McDonald’s, of course.

You’ve probably heard stories of couples beelining it for the drive-thru for a post-ceremony snack. Or, newlyweds treating their reception guests to some midnight munchies in the form of a Big Mac and chicken nugget-filled table (now, that’s a trend we can get behind).

So, it only makes sense that the natural progression of this trend points towards actually exchanging rings and locking lips at the drive-thru itself.

Over the past year and a half, as the term “micro-wedding” has ascended the ranks of our cultural lexicon, people have had to postpone their big days — or get creative about how to celebrate them. From backyard shindigs to zoom-sanctioned wedlock, making these small ceremonies special has been an exercise in being imaginative.

That’s why McDonald’s is helping a few lucky lovers get hitched at the drive-thru of its Cambridge, Ontario location this August. If you’re one of the many couples who have grown weary of waiting, this could be your chance to drive-thru and say “I do.”

The big day would take place on August 24 or 25 (at 2 pm or 3 pm) and the winners would be invited to round up their closest pals and family members to root for them from the parking lot.

Then, after the ceremony, once you and your boo have been united in matrimony, you and your loved ones can sink your teeth into a curated assortment of McDonald’s eats and consider yourselves married.

In addition to lunch being on them, the drive-thru weddings will include a wedding photographer, videographer, and professional décor, which means you’ll have tons of memories of your eccentric wedding to take home (without having to sweat any of the details).

All ceremonies will also be performed by a non-denominational officiant, which means all couples are welcome to have their nuptials with a side of Chicken McNuggets.

To enter for a chance to win a drive-thru wedding, all you and your other half have to do is ensure you’re available on the day to be in Cambridge and submit a short story (250 words) about your romance and why you love McDonald’s to [email protected]. Be sure to include a cute pic that will make people’s hearts melt. The deadline for submissions is August 2.

Your lovely wedding guests can meet you there on-site, though the number of invitees allowed will depend on COVID restrictions at the time and is subject to change.

Are you ready to pull up and say “I do?” Just think what an epic story it will be to tell your grandkids one day.

McDonald’s is not held responsible in the event of an act of nature (i.e. tornado).