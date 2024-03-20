Calling all coffee lovers! For the first time ever, Starbucks has just launched on Canada’s homegrown delivery platform, SkipTheDishes, and it’s never been more convenient to get your favourite drinks and food items delivered straight to your door in Toronto.

What’s more, the launch is just in time for International Day of Happiness, and Skip is helping you spread the joy by giving you 50% off* your Starbucks order for today only.

So why not spread a little happiness by surprising a loved one or simply treating yourself to a delectable Starbucks delivery — without even having to leave your house? How about a refreshing Strawberry Açaí Lemonade with a Bacon, Sausage, Egg, and Wrap?

To redeem Skip’s International Day of Happiness offer and get 50% off your Starbucks order, all you need to do is enter the code SBSKIP50 at checkout when you spend a minimum of $20.*

According to a recent survey conducted by Skip**, nearly 50% of Canadians say that ordering takeout contributes to their overall sense of happiness in a typical week. We’re also discount lovers, with almost 7 out of 10 (69%) Canadians saying that a special promotion makes us all the more happy when ordering.

Considering this, and the fact that 1 in 3 people in Ontario drink coffee every day (32%), this Skip promo on Starbucks orders is sure to make nearly anyone’s day a little brighter! It’ll be like delivering cheerful delight right to your door.

Not only is ordering Starbucks via Skip about to make life a whole lot easier any time you crave your Starbucks faves, but with today’s limited-time promo, it’s the perfect chance to try Starbucks’ newly launched spring menu — which includes the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha Tea Latte and the Iced Lavender Oat Latte.

So, whether you’re craving your usual or want to try something brand new, it’s smiles all ’round this International Day of Happiness!

Ready to put a little spring in your step? To place an order via Skip and take advantage of the one-day-only 50% offer, download the Skip app or visit the website, and enter the SBSKIP50 code at checkout.

*Valid March 20, 2024, enjoy 50% off your Starbucks order of $20 or more on SkipTheDishes, while supplies last. Fees and taxes still apply. Limit one per customer. Menu limited. Restricted delivery area. Available in participating locations only. Prices for Starbucks® items purchased through SkipTheDishes may be higher than posted in stores or as marked. See the SkipTheDishes app for details and location availability. May not be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.