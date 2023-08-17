Insomnia Cookies, the American cookie chain that delivers (!!!) sweet treats until 3 am, has finally shared the deets about its new Toronto location.

After announcing its expansion outside of the US back in February, cookie lovers and late-night snackers can expect to see the cookie chain opening in the quad at York University on September 9.

While just a smidge outside the downtown core, the location should come as no surprise to fans of the brand — the project initially started out as a dorm room experiment at the University of Pennsylvania.

The first brick-and-mortar shop opened in 2006 in Syracuse, New York, and now has over 226 locations across the United States.

If you’re expecting regular ol’ baked goods, then you’re in for a surprise — Insomnia is known for its creative and unconventional “late-night” flavours, like French toast, cold brew latte, and confetti deluxe, as well as seasonal offerings like its peach cobbler-stuffed cookie.

In addition to delivering ooey-gooey cookies, the shop also delivers homemade ice cream, but there’s no word on whether that’ll be on offer for its Toronto outpost as well.

Insomnia’s foray into the Canadian market will also include a special flavour: SKOR Crunch Deluxe.