Inside Elora: The small Ontario town just named one of Canada's best

Just 90 minutes outside of Toronto, a small town called Elora is making a name for itself as one of the best Canada has to offer.

Travel+Leisure magazine ranked Elora, Ontario, as one of the best small towns in Canada, and it’s not hard to see why. Elora is most well-known for the Elora Gorge Conservation Area, where people can hike, take in the foliage and go tubing down the Grand River. People from all over visit the gorge to see the ancient limestone cliffs. This area is only open until October 15, when the season ends, so if hiking is your thing, make sure you get there soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elora Paddle Co. (@elorapaddlecompany)

The town has more to offer than natural beauty. The Elora Mill is another popular historical destination in the town, a landmark for more than 175 years. The Mill now operates as a hotel and spa offering a unique hospitality experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elora, Ontario (@elorabia)

Elora isn’t short of historical buildings. After taking in the Elora Mill, tourists can visit the Elora Centre for the Arts in a restored limestone schoolhouse. Admission is free and there’s a two-acre backyard for anyone who might want to enjoy a picnic.

After all that, you might be hungry, and Elora has a solid local food scene and breweries to boot. Head to the Elora Brewing Company to try out the local craft beer, Handsome Devil Bistro regularly changes up the menu to keep things fresh, or opt for the riverside patio at The Elora Cellar.