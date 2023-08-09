IKEA's newest Toronto location is about to open

IKEA Canada has announced that it will open its newest Toronto store later this month at Scarborough Town Centre (STC).

After much speculation and uncertainty, IKEA Canada has confirmed an August 23 opening date for the hotly anticipated STC location, marking the brand’s second small store format store.

The new store was first announced in November 2022 for a vacant wing of the mall formerly occupied by Sears, and nine months later, it’s approaching go-time for fans of self-assembled furniture and cafeteria meatballs.

The STC IKEA will celebrate its grand opening at 8:30 am on August 23, welcoming its first customers through the doors at 9 am. Attendees in line for the much-anticipated opening will automatically be entered for the chance to win gift card prizes.

Following the success of the 2022-opened Aura location in downtown Toronto, the 7,489-square-metre STC location will carry over 2,500 products and is set to bring the brand’s popular Swedish Deli dining experience to STC shoppers. This includes signature offerings like meatballs, veggie dogs and frozen yogurt found at larger IKEA locations.

The STC location will offer many products in-store, while larger furniture items will only be displayed, available to view and order for home delivery or via later pick-up via a point in-store.

Shoppers will file into the store’s iconic maze-like one-way flow layout via a pair of entrances and exits. Other features offered at the STC IKEA include services like assembly, returns, and a dedicated Planning Hub.

“We are excited to welcome the community of Scarborough to our new store,” said Odette Walker, Market Manager at IKEA Scarborough Town Centre.

“Every detail was created with the unique needs of Scarborough residents in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options to the wide product range curated specifically to help them with solutions to live a better everyday life at home.”

News of the opening comes just days after blogTO sought comment from IKEA on the STC location’s opening. The brand stayed quiet when pressed for an official opening date, and even construction workers on site cast doubt on IKEA’s summer 2023 opening timeline.

However, it looks like Scarborough shoppers have just a few weeks left to wait for the privilege of meatballs smothered in lingonberry sauce and fighting with loved ones over botched furniture assembly.