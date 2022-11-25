Ikea won't be selling real Christmas trees in Toronto this year

Everyone knows Ikea for their home furnishings and food like their meatballs and Swedish holiday buffet but this time of year they’re also a go-to for many for their Christmas trees.

In the past, they have sold the trees for as low as $25. Two years ago they gave hundreds of trees away for free.

However, last year, Ikea Canada didn’t sell trees due to a shortage. Because of the weather, many evergreen trees couldn’t grow to their appropriate size.

So how about this year?

Unfortunately, Ikea Canada has confirmed to blogTO they will not be selling Christmas trees, and this year, it’s for the same reason. A major shortage is expected.

Lisa Huie of Ikea Canada says live Christmas trees will not be available for purchase at any Ikea Canada store this holiday season. She says they were “unable to secure the necessary local supply of live Christmas trees to meet the needs of our Canadian business this year.”

One of their customer service representatives also acknowledged to blogTO that Ikea chose not to sell Christmas trees this year because the brand is going “environmentally friendly.”

Instead, Ikea will be selling VINTERFINT artificial Christmas trees, which are available in different styles and sizes.

For those who still want the real deal, there are many stores and farms near Toronto you can still get your tree while supplies last.

