Former Raptors big man Serge Ibaka traded to Pacers

Nearly four years from his NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka has found himself on the move once again.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that 33-year-old Ibaka was included as part of a multi-team trade today, going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Ibaka is currently on a one-year, $2.9 million contract.

Ibaka has averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 16 games this season with Milwaukee, in 11 minutes per game off the bench. But in one of the smallest roles of his career, Ibaka and the Bucks came to a mutual agreement to find him a new home ahead of the trade deadline, as per a January report from Charania.

The Pacers will be Ibaka’s sixth NBA franchise, as he’s also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orlando Magic.

During his four seasons in Toronto from 2016-17 to 2019-20, Ibaka averaged 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 228 games for the Raptors. His most memorable moments came in the 2019 NBA playoffs, where Ibaka averaged 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24 games, all of which he was in the starting lineup for.

This marks the third time Ibaka has been included in a trade in his career, including the initial 2016 swap for Terrence Ross that brought him to Toronto from Oklahoma City.

A fan favourite during his time in Toronto, Ibaka was known for his bubbly personality and off-court vibes, including his popular “How Hungry Are You?” cooking show web series, featuring teammates and opponents from around the league.

Ibaka left the Raptors in 2020 in free agency to go join his old friend Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, where he appeared in 76 games over the course of two seasons before being shipped to Milwaukee.