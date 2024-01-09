The touring taco and beer festival that makes stops in 10 cities across Ontario has just announced its newest addition to the lineup: Toronto.

The I Heart Beer and Taco Tour is back once again this year, kicking off the entire tour at the Enercare Centre on February 17.

Between February and May of this year, the tour will be making stops in towns and cities across the province including Peterborough, Kingston, Niagara, Barrie, and more.

The event will offer more than just a huge selection from more than 20 breweries (including some recognizable Toronto names like Black Lab Brewing and Left Field Brewery) and bites from 12 taquerias. There will also be a host of fun activities to make the vibes even greater.

A slew of board games, video games, and arcade games will all be at your disposal during the tour, as well as beer pong, a 90s-themed dance party (exclusive to the Toronto event), colouring stations, and a photo booth.

In an effort to encourage safe and responsible drinking, there will also be free filtered water at the event, and designated drivers can purchase $10 tickets at the door.

The event is run by I Heart Beer, which hosts a series of themed beer events in Ontario throughout the year, like Toronto’s Festival of Beer in the summer and the I Heart Beer and Ugly Sweater Party around the holidays.

The Toronto event will be split into two time slots, the first running from 1 to 5 pm and the second from 5 until 10 pm.

$11.99 early bird tickets are available now until January 17; from there, they’ll increase by $2 every two weeks until the event. Tickets will be available at the door if there’s room left, and will be $21.99 for the afternoon or $26.99 for the evening.