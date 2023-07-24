Horseshoe Beach in Ontario is a hidden gem with golden sand and turquoise waters (PHOTOS)

Horseshoe Beach in Ontario is a breathtaking destination to add to your road trip list, with golden sand and crystal blue water that almost looks tropical.

While this gorgeous beach is a sight to behold, good things don’t always come easy. Found in Pukaskwa National Park, it will take you nearly 12 hours just to get there by car from Toronto. However, if you love the outdoors and are up for the drive, the views are certainly worth the trip.

Found on the shores of Lake Superior, Horseshoe Beach is surrounded by boreal forests and striking granite cliffs. Washed-up driftwood is a signature feature of the beach, as are the windswept pines jutting out of the rocks.

Of the park’s three main sandy beaches, Horseshoe Beach is the calmest and most sheltered. To get there, you’ll follow an easy trail along an accessible boardwalk from Hattie Cove Campground.

The water is clean and refreshingly cool for a swim, or you can take a kayak or canoe and paddle out to explore the sheltered bays along the coastline.

You might also like: The Grand Algoma Tour in Ontario is an epic road trip to add to your bucket list (PHOTOS)

Big Creek in Ontario is a forested area known as the Canadian Amazon (PHOTOS)

Falls Reserve Conservation Area in Ontario has mini waterfalls you can swim in (PHOTOS)

Besides the beach, Pukaskwa has tons of other activities, which let you immerse yourself in the beautiful natural surroundings.

Hikers can choose from six trails ranging in difficulty, from the easy 2.2 km Southern Headland Trail to the challenging but epic 60 km Coastal Hiking Trail, which follows Lake Superior’s rugged shores and river crossings.

One of the park’s most popular draws is visiting the famous White River Suspension Bridge. Spanning 30 metres across and 23 metres high, it crosses the powerful Chigamiwinigum Falls below.

Assuming you’ll plan to stay for several nights with the drive time, camping in the park is one of the best ways to completely immerse yourself in the experience. The park has several campgrounds, drive-in sites, and backcountry camping options, which you can reserve online.