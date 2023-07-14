Falls Reserve Conservation Area in Ontario has mini waterfalls you can swim in (PHOTOS)

Falls Reserve Conservation Area is an outdoor playground for nature lovers, with 230 acres of old-growth forests, limestone cliffs, and cascading waterfalls you can actually swim in.

Located three hours west of Toronto, you’ll find the conservation area near the charming community of Goderich, which is often called “Canada’s prettiest town.”

The beauty extends well past the town’s perimeter, with a quick 15-minute drive bringing you to the gorgeous park along the Maitland River in Benmiller.

Falls Reserve is almost entirely enclosed by the winding river, which flows through the forested landscape. Rushing over limestone rocks, the river forms a series of mini waterfalls, creating a unique swimming area that’s too inviting to miss out on.

With the shallow waters, it’s the perfect place to cool off during the summer months. However, take caution as the rocks can be slippery and there are no lifeguards at the river.

Besides swimming in the waterfalls, the conservation area is known for its fishing, camping, and cycling and hiking trails.

While exploring 7 kilometres of forested trails, keep an eye out for local wildlife and migratory birds who call the park home.

The forest itself is rare, composed of 300-year-old Eastern White Cedar trees sitting along the exposed limestone cliffs. It may even be the only old-growth forest remaining in the Maitland watershed.

If you’d like to extend your stay and truly immerse yourself in nature, Falls Reserve is also an excellent camping destination. There are over 180 seasonal campsites open from April through October, which you can reserve online.

For day-trip visitors, there’s a $15 fee per vehicle. The park is open daily from 5 am to 8 pm.