Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Stroman calls out “clowns” hating on Manoah

A former MLB player has come to the defence of underperforming Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

Marcus Stroman, who was once a Jays pitcher himself, took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his frustration with those who have been critical of the 25-year-old’s recent string of poor performances.

“I can’t wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y’all eat your words,” wrote Stroman. “All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles.”

I can’t wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y’all eat your words. All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles. Times likes these are when true athletes are transformed. Looking forward to his return! 🗣️ — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 28, 2023

Despite Manoah being sent down to the minors, where he gave up 11 runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings pitched against the lowest-level minor-league players, Stroman seems confident that he can — and will — bounce back.

“Times [like] these are when true athletes are transformed,” he added. “Looking forward to his return!”

Manoah, who was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLB draft, showed real promise last year after being named a 2022 All-Star and American League Cy Young finalist. Unfortunately, he has not been able to maintain that level of play this year.

Going 1-7 with a 6.36 earned-run average over 13 starts this season, the right-hander couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros on June 5. The Blue Jays sent him down to Florida Complex League the next day.

As for when he’s coming back to the show, Toronto manager John Schneider says there are no immediate plans to recall him.

“There’s no date,” Schneider told reporters when asked for an update on Manoah. “I think watching and seeing how he responds, how he does all those things with the strike throwing, with the delivery, with the pitches per inning. There’s no real time frame.”

Toronto is currently fourth in the American League East, sporting a 43-37 record.