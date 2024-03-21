"Hockey fight!" Wrestlers pull out Leafs, Bruins jerseys for old-school bout

There’s an old Rodney Dangerfield joke about going to a fight and a hockey game breaking out. Well, that’s pretty much what happened in Leafs country during Wednesday’s AEW main event between Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) and Christian Cage.

The two Canadian fighters reignited the Toronto Maple Leafs-Boston Bruins rivalry in the middle of their “I Quit” match at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum and fans loved it.

In the middle of the bout, Copeland, a Leafs fan and Toronto native, was handed a pair of NHL jerseys by someone in the front row. Without hesitation, he handed Cage the Boston jersey, opting to slip on the more familiar Maple Leafs sweater.

And with that, fists started flying in what can only be described as a good old-fashioned donnybrook.

Copeland, who was also rocking Leafs-themed pants, ultimately took the edge over his opponent, pulling the Boston jersey over Cage’s head as he delivered a series of uppercut punches reminiscent of Tie Domi.

The match’s shock value only increased from there, with broken tables and ladders making their way into the mix.

Ultimately, Cage was unable to defend his TNT title, submitting to Copeland at the end of the AEW Dynamite event.

And while Copeland was certainly the hometown crowd’s favourite, it was not the first time the 50-year-old has rocked Leafs-themed gear in the ring.

Known as Edge at the time, Copeland concluded his lengthy WWE career with a match in his hometown back in August of 2023. Wearing white tights with a blue maple leaf design, the veteran wrestler thanked the crowd through tears.

“What an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. I will never forget it,” he said. “When I’m 84 years old, and I don’t remember much, I’m damn sure going to remember this. Thank you.”