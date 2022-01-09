NewsCrime

Highway 401 stolen pick up truck collision under investigation: SIU

Jan 9 2022, 8:48 pm
Police and a civilian agency are investigating what happened following a collision just off Highway 401 that left two people in hospital.

On Sunday, January 9, OPP’s Highway Division said that they would be blocking off the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401 for hours.

Police said that the Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) would be notified of the incident.

Typically, the civilian agency is called in to investigate any cases where people have died or been injured that involve law enforcement officials.

In a later update, SIU confirmed that it was investigating and provided more details.

“The SIU is investigating after a collision involving a stolen pickup truck that hit the ditch at Hwy 115 and Hwy 401 this afternoon,” reads their update. They said that two people were in hospital and the extent of their injuries was not confirmed yet.

SIU is expected to share a news release shortly.

More to come…

