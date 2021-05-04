Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis. Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents age 18 and up on Tuesday, May 4:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave, North York)

Open 9 am until supplies last.

18+ residents or workers in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6B, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N and M9P.

Open 9 am – 9 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in M1B.

Open 9 am – 9 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in M1M.

Open 10 am – 7 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers in M6M and M9N.

Open 11 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers in M3J, M3L, M3N, M9L, and M9M.

Open 8 am until supplies last.

18+ residents who live at 2575 Danforth, 444 Lumsden, 75 Eastdale, 90 Eastdale, 2 Secord , 165 Barrington, 106 Goodwood, and parents of students at Secord Elementary School.

Open 1:30 pm – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in M6M, M6N, and M9N.

Open 11 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers in M3J, M3L, M3N, M9L, and M9M.

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day. The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

Pop-up clinics often operate until their supplies run out, which has left some residents waiting in long lines and out of luck at the end of the day.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

As of 8 am on May 3, adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

As of May 4, Toronto has administered 1,216,499 COVID-19 vaccine doses.