Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

There are pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities around Toronto on a daily basis. Appointments and shots are available on a walk-in, first come first serve basis at locations that change depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with teamed up Vaccine Hunters Canada in an effort to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in, first come first serve to hotspot residents age 18 and up on Saturday, May 1:

Oakdale Community Centre (350 Grandravine Dr, North York)

Open 10 am – 7 pm or while supplies last.

18 + residents of M3J, M3L, M3N, M9L, and M9M

Open 10 am – 6 pm or while supplies last.

18 + residents of M6M

Open 9 am until supplies last.

18+ residents or workers if M3J, M3K, M3M, M3N, M6M, M9L, M9M, and M9N

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day and the volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

Pop-up clinics often operate until their supplies run out, which has left some residents waiting in long lines and out of luck at the end of the day.

More appointments in hotspot communities may soon become available now that the provincial government said it plans to allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes in early May.

Ontario health officials have also said the province plans to expand eligibility to all adults over the age of 18 by the end of May.

As of May 1, Toronto has administered 1,171,398 COVID-19 vaccine doses.