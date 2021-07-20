Toronto designer Hayley Elsaesser launching limited-edition summer collection

Toronto fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser has launched a new summer capsule collection, just in time for bucket hat season.

The collection, which is in collaboration with Canadian cannabis brand Little Victory, is playful, colourful, and size-inclusive.

“I love the idea of taking a moment to celebrate the small things in life and using this as a source of inspiration when designing the collection,” said Elsaesser. “All pieces feature bright and bold prints, as I wanted to show Canadians that they can dress up to celebrate a little every day, rather than having to wait for a special occasion to do so.”

The new size-inclusive capsule is available for adults in sizes XS to XXL and offers clothing items and accessories, most of which are gender neutral.

The capsule includes bucket hats, crewneck sweaters, shorts, t-shirts, tote bags, and insulated fanny packs.

Staying true to Elsaesser’s colourful signature style, the collection features summer-inspired prints of fruit and botanicals to add a pop of fun into one’s seasonal wardrobe, according to a release.

Prints will be dropping weekly, beginning with the Lemonade prints on July 20, and followed by Dark Cherry prints on July 27, then Blood Orange on August 3.

Check out the entire collection on Hayley Elsaesser’s website.