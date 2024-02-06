Hawaiian food stand opens for Leafs, Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena

You can officially say “Aloha” to a new food option at Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors games.

Beginning as of last week, King’s Hawaiian bread is now officially available at Scotiabank Arena for all events, including Leafs and Raptors games as well as concerts.

The popular brand recently launched a partnership as the official bread of the Leafs, and they have also opened up an in-arena food stand titled King’s Hawaiian Junction.

It’s the first ever non-restaurant food brand to have its own stand inside the arena.

Here’s what the menu is looking like at the new stand:

Hot Dog: A steamed hot dog on a King’s Hawaiian hot dog bun

A steamed hot dog on a King’s Hawaiian hot dog bun The Aloha Dog: A steamed hot dog served with a spicy chilli topping, grilled pineapples, crispy fried taro root and scallions on a King’s Hawaiian hot dog bun

The General Tso Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken tossed in General Tso’s sauce with cabbage slaw and pickled cucumbers on a butter-toasted King’s Hawaiian bun

The Fried Chicken Club: Fried chicken, buttermilk ranch, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a butter-toasted King’s Hawaiian bun

The Classic Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken with a classic sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a butter-toasted King’s Hawaiian bun

King’s Hawaiian was originally founded in Hilo, Hawaii, in 1950 by Robert R. Taira, and was originally named Robert’s Bakery before being renamed in 1963 to King’s Bakery. The small shop quickly gained popularity across the island and would expand into California in 1977 and later across the rest of North America as King’s Hawaiian Bakery.

The concession stand in Toronto is located outside section 324 on the upper level of Scotiabank Arena. The opening of the stand coincided with the start of NHL All-Star weekend on February 1, with the first Leafs game the stand was open for being held last night.