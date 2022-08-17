NewsHollywood NorthCuratedCelebrities

Harry Styles spotted golfing near Toronto — wearing bellbottoms, of course (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 17 2022, 8:04 pm
Harry Styles spotted golfing near Toronto — wearing bellbottoms, of course (PHOTOS)
Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Harry Styles didn’t shy away from his signature style when hitting a golf course today.

Fans were quick to spot him at the National Golf Club of Canada, located in Woodbridge, Ontario, a nearly 50-minute drive from Toronto.

Styles has been in Toronto the last couple of days performing two sold-out (and very expensive!) shows at Scotiabank Arena.

On stage, the singer is known for rocking bold prints, chunky necklaces, high-waisted flared trousers and even feather boas here and there. It seems like not much changes once off-stage.

His yellow bellbottoms really stuck out against the bright green grass on the golf course.

A few days ago, someone tweeted that her father met Styles on a golf course not knowing he was, in fact, a mega celebrity. Daily Hive was unable to confirm at which golf course this occurred. Styles was wearing the same bellbottoms, though.

Styles seems to love what he wears on and off the stage, and we’re not complaining!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Hollywood North
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.