Harry Styles didn’t shy away from his signature style when hitting a golf course today.

Fans were quick to spot him at the National Golf Club of Canada, located in Woodbridge, Ontario, a nearly 50-minute drive from Toronto.

📸 | Harry playing golf in Toronto yesterday © harrysshedlover pic.twitter.com/EaD4nAJQG3 — One Direction Belgique 🇧🇪🫶🏻 (@1DBelgiqueNews) August 17, 2022

Styles has been in Toronto the last couple of days performing two sold-out (and very expensive!) shows at Scotiabank Arena.

On stage, the singer is known for rocking bold prints, chunky necklaces, high-waisted flared trousers and even feather boas here and there. It seems like not much changes once off-stage.

His yellow bellbottoms really stuck out against the bright green grass on the golf course.

no cuz i’m so serious harry styles is straight up just golfing like 40 min north of downtown toronto that’s so funny to me pic.twitter.com/RtHiYBLpjx — eden ✡︎ (@scrawnydwt) August 16, 2022

A few days ago, someone tweeted that her father met Styles on a golf course not knowing he was, in fact, a mega celebrity. Daily Hive was unable to confirm at which golf course this occurred. Styles was wearing the same bellbottoms, though.

My dad was like “I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous”

I’m like “cool, who”

he like “idk his name” then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s harry styles lol pic.twitter.com/9QuguDGZxW — Noëy (@noeyhodges) August 15, 2022

Styles seems to love what he wears on and off the stage, and we’re not complaining!