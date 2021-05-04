A magical "Harry Potter" concert is coming to Toronto this year

Step into the realm of Hogwarts and experience the magical wizarding world at a Harry Potter concert that’s coming to Toronto later this year.

From November 4 to 6, fans will experience Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in its entirety while listening to live music by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Due to COVID-19, the concert has already been postponed twice, and organizers have now rescheduled for the November dates. Those who managed to snag tickets beforehand will be able to use them for the new dates in place.

Tickets are still on sale, and there are tons of seats left.

Harry Potter concert

When: November 4 to 6, 2021

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East