Get ready for a sweet surprise — a taste of the tropics is coming to Toronto!

This summer, Haribo is bringing its TropiTruck tour all around the city, and it’s ready to take you on a tropical adventure.

Haribo recently kicked off the excitement at Yonge and Dundas Square — but if you missed the first stop, don’t worry! The TropiTruck is just getting started and will soon be sweeping through various Toronto neighbourhoods throughout June and July.

At these exciting pop-ups, you’ll get to try a free sample of Haribo’s delicious Tropifrutti gummies, which are sure to add a splash of sunshine to your day.

These perfectly chewy and fruity gummies are bursting with sweet tropical flavours like pineapple, mango, and passion fruit, making them the ultimate summer treat. Bright, colourful, and fun, it’s no wonder this classic candy has won the hearts (and stomachs) of many fans over the years.

But that’s not all. Prepare to be starstruck because you might even get to meet the famous Haribo Goldbear in person and snap some fun selfies.

The Haribo TropiTruck will be hitting up the following hotspots across Toronto, so don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate summer with one of the most iconic confectionery companies in the world and grab a taste of summer! Keep an eye on the Haribo Canada Instagram for exact addresses and updates.

Haribo TropiTruck Tour Dates:

Thursday, June 27 — Yonge/Sheppard

Friday, June 28 — Queen West

Saturday, June 29 — The Beaches

Monday, July 1 — Downsview Park

Thursday, July 4 — Financial District

Friday, July 5 — Liberty Village