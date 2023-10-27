Looking like a miniature Willy Wonka factory with its colourful decor, the HARIBO candy pop-up store has brightened Toronto’s Union Station for three days.

But on Wednesday evening, in the dark of night, HARIBO gave the space a spooky makeover.

If the changing leaves and chilly weather weren’t enough to signal Halloween’s approach, the HARIBO Haunted Store will do the trick (or treat). The big red logo sign out front sets the scene, now covered in cobwebs and tilted on its hinges with an extra O on the end — HARIBOO! is a playful rebrand fit for the season.

Inside, the bright primary colours are now hidden under cobwebs and spiders. The “I [heart] HARIBO” photo wall remains but is now hidden under dark and spooky lights, surrounded by eerie Halloween décor.

There is still plenty of candy to be found, including the iconic HARIBO Goldbears and the seasonal s’WITCHes’ Brew gummy candies, only now the shelves are crawling with spiders, the overhead lights flicker, and eerie music plays.

The pop-up shop offers in-store sampling and is a cashless location to buy the coveted Halloween candy in both full and fun-sized packaging. Visitors can stock up on the high-quality and delicious fruity gummy candies that HARIBO is renowned for.

Established over a century ago, HARIBO is the world’s leading manufacturer of gummy candies, most famous for the classic Goldbears, an international favourite since 1922 that comes in six flavours ranging from pineapple to lemon.

The seasonal s’WITCHes’ Brew candies are a playful surprise for the Halloween season, offering bat, jack-o-lantern and witch-shaped gummies, with a surprising mix of sweet and sour varieties from mango to blackcurrant flavours.

The pop-up, located in Unit 6 of the Front Street Promenade at Union Station, is open daily from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm until October 31. Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO encourages visitors of all ages to stop by the store.