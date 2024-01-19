The Hard Rock Cafe is coming back to Toronto — nearly seven years after it left.

A sign with the Hard Rock Cafe logo was spotted at Yonge and Dundas Square, a short distance from where the business was previously located for almost 40 years.

The sign perched in a south-facing window of The Tenor building at 10 Dundas Street East indicates that the restaurant is “coming soon.”

So, apparently Hard Rock Cafe is returning to Yonge & Dundas pic.twitter.com/qqZd8dHMgU — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) January 19, 2024

The Hard Rock Cafe was famously located just south of the same intersection, opposite Yonge-Dundas Square, from 1978 until 2017.

After almost four decades at 278 Yonge Street, the space was converted into a Shoppers Drug Mart in 2017, though the retail business has retained a mini-music museum upstairs as a nod to the former tenant.

It was a popular spot for tourists and was a live music venue for years as well.

This new location will be the country’s second operating Hard Rock Cafe. Currently, the only other one left in Canada is located in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

According to Hard Rock Cafe International, the Toronto location is “expected to reopen in the second half of 2024.”