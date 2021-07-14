Free drive-in movies, food trucks, huge murals now at former GTA Walmart

A former GTA Walmart that’s now covered in 30,000 sq ft of murals is serving up fun this summer.

Real estate investment company SmartCentres has taken over the space, located at 101 Edgeley Boulevard in Vaughan, and transformed it into their newest project called ArtWalk. The outside of the now out-of-use warehouse is coated in colourful murals from four artists who each designed and painted one side of the building.

But art isn’t the only entertainment planned. On July 10, SmartCentres launched a bi-weekly series of free drive-in movies in the parking lot. They’ll take place every Thursday and Saturday throughout the summer, screening a variety of cult classics and family-favourite movies, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, and Shrek.

And of course, what’s a movie without great snacks? As part of the experience, there will also be a food truck market happening onsite. The food trucks, which will have everything from tacos to Canadian classics like Beaver Tails, will be there every day from 12 to 8 pm, and until 10 pm on movie nights.

“Art and culture are synonymous with great communities. They contribute emotionally to an area’s identity, bonding people to spaces and to each other,” said Mitchell Goldhar, executive chairman of SmartCentres. “ArtWalk murals, free movies and food trucks are all accessible, immersive and engaging outdoor events.”

ArtWalk is part of SmartCentres’ SmartVMC project, which is creating a new city centre at Highways 400 and 7 in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. Five sold-out condo buildings, two fully-occupied office towers, a nine-acre park, TTC subway station and bus terminal are all part of the new expansive development.