Real EstateUrbanized

GTA cities ranked from most to least expensive to rent an apartment

Laura Hanrahan
Laura Hanrahan
|
Jan 27 2022, 9:00 pm
GTA cities ranked from most to least expensive to rent an apartment
BakerJarvis/Shutterstock

Renting an apartment in the GTA is by no means cheap, but if you know where to look, you’ll likely be able to find one to rent that’s less astronomically priced.

A new report from TorontoRentals.com and Bullpen Research & Consulting took at look at December’s rent prices and broke out 17 different areas of the GTA by their average rent prices.

Perhaps surprising to some, Toronto didn’t take home the top spot when it came to rental apartment prices. Oakville, with its average rent price of $2,114, was crowned the most expensive in the GTA.

So whether you’re planning a move to the GTA or are considering a move to a less expensive area, here are 17 GTA municipalities ranked from most to least expensive to rent an apartment.

  1. Oakville: $2,114
  2. Toronto: $2,089
  3. Richmond Hill: $2,082
  4. Burlington: $2,002
  5. Markham: $1,959
  6. Mississauga: $1,947
  7. Etobicoke: $1,905
  8. Brampton: $1,899
  9. Ajax: $1,898
  10. Milton: $1,893
  11. York: $1,890
  12. East York: $1,814
  13. North York: $1,829
  14. Vaughan: $1,802
  15. Oshawa: $1,799
  16. Scarborough: $1,740
  17. Newmarket: $1,595

If you’ve got your sights set on renting a condo, townhouse, or even a single-family home, the report breaks those down, too. For single-family homes, Oakville once again took the top spot, while the cheapest rents were found in Scarborough.

gta rent prices

TorontoRentals.com

Etobicoke was home to the most expensive townhouse rentals with an average price of $3,321, and Brampton, with its $2,370 average, had the cheapest rates.

Laura HanrahanLaura Hanrahan
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT