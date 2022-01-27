GTA cities ranked from most to least expensive to rent an apartment

Renting an apartment in the GTA is by no means cheap, but if you know where to look, you’ll likely be able to find one to rent that’s less astronomically priced.

A new report from TorontoRentals.com and Bullpen Research & Consulting took at look at December’s rent prices and broke out 17 different areas of the GTA by their average rent prices.

Perhaps surprising to some, Toronto didn’t take home the top spot when it came to rental apartment prices. Oakville, with its average rent price of $2,114, was crowned the most expensive in the GTA.

So whether you’re planning a move to the GTA or are considering a move to a less expensive area, here are 17 GTA municipalities ranked from most to least expensive to rent an apartment.

Oakville: $2,114 Toronto: $2,089 Richmond Hill: $2,082 Burlington: $2,002 Markham: $1,959 Mississauga: $1,947 Etobicoke: $1,905 Brampton: $1,899 Ajax: $1,898 Milton: $1,893 York: $1,890 East York: $1,814 North York: $1,829 Vaughan: $1,802 Oshawa: $1,799 Scarborough: $1,740 Newmarket: $1,595

If you’ve got your sights set on renting a condo, townhouse, or even a single-family home, the report breaks those down, too. For single-family homes, Oakville once again took the top spot, while the cheapest rents were found in Scarborough.

Etobicoke was home to the most expensive townhouse rentals with an average price of $3,321, and Brampton, with its $2,370 average, had the cheapest rates.