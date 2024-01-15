Local Toronto grocery store posts prices to prove it's cheaper than Loblaws

Loblaws has some competition — and it’s not coming from where you might think.

Local independent grocery store, Raise the Root in Leslieville, recently drew community attention for their unique way of listing prices.

They shared a post on the Instagram page of their produce section. It’s there where a list of their prices for produce is shared alongside the prices for the same products at Loblaws.

All of their produce they claim is either the same amount that Loblaws charges or lower. Some items, like organic leeks, organic onions, and organic romaine lettuce, are even a significant 50% cheaper in cost.

The post was met with much support from the community. One commenter drew attention to the significance of a small, independent grocer having the ability to charge significantly less than a major corporation:

“Crazy how a locally owens grocer can blow away Loblaws pricing. You’d think with Loblaws buying power and volumes they would be able to offer cheaper prices, but I guess it’s all going into their pockets!”

Another commenter expressed their support for the value that the market brings,

“And better quality, service and supporting local business etc at the ROOT!! Priceless.”

Loblaws has been repeatedly criticized by the public for its soaring grocery prices while they continue to record record profits.

Raise the Root’s explicit price comparison offers a great reminder to Torontonians to support local — your dollar is both well spent and can even go further.