Grocery store nailed with 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A supermarket in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors on Monday after receiving several infractions.

Pacific Fresh Food Market, located at 4734 Jane Street, offers all your grocery staples, including a variety of fresh meats, fish, and savoury ready-made meals.

The grocery store received a conditional pass notice on January 16 after inspectors found 13 infractions: one of them crucial, five of them significant, and five of them minor.

The crucial infraction involved failing to “protect food from contamination or adulteration.”

Inspectors also handed down five significant infractions for failing to “provide equipment for cleaning and sanitizing utensils as required” and “use utensils not free from cracks in contact with food.”

Most of the minor infractions were related to the conditions in the food-handling room, as well as failing to “ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary.”

The full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 13 infractions, the grocery store managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and remains open as it works through the highlighted issues.