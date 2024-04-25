A grocery chain is shutting down all of its Toronto locations

A Toronto grocery store chain is officially closing all of its locations in and around the city this month.

Toronto, Oakville, and Thornhill shoppers are about to lose one more option for groceries, as Organic Garage, who proudly offer “healthy food for less,” wind down to shutter all of their locations.

The closure comes as a huge surprise to devoted shoppers, who rely on the chain’s four locations in Toronto and the GTA for affordable certified organic goodies in the city.

Well, affordable by Ontario standards, at least.

Unfortunately, Organic Garage’s reign as a source of budget eats on the west side of Toronto is soon coming to an end, as a representative from the grocery store confims to blogTO that all four of the chain’s locations will be closing in coming weeks.

While the precise details of the when and why of the closures are fuzzy at the moment, the staff member did tell blogTO that the two Toronto locations of the chain will be closing sometime in May.

The staff member couldn’t give a reason for the chain’s sudden closure, but it is worth noting that Organic Garage’s parent company, Oragin Foods, filed for bankruptcy in March of 2024.

With Toronto locations in the Junction and Liberty Village, there’s no word yet on what will become of either prime locations — nor word from Organic Garage on how much longer shoppers will be able to shop with them.