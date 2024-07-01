Noah Gregor departs from Leafs to Senators in free agency

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor will be taking his talents to the other side of the Battle of Ontario.

Today, the Ottawa Senators announced that they’ve signed Gregor to a one-year contract, just a few days after the Leafs opted not to give the former restricted free agent a qualifying offer with the team.

Welcome to Ottawa, Noah! The #Sens have signed Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. Les Sénateurs ont fait signer un contrat d’un an à Noah Gregor! pic.twitter.com/DGATy4CUZL — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 1, 2024

Gregor scored six goals and added six assists in 63 games for the Leafs while suiting up for two playoff games, though he was held off the scoresheet. Prior to his time in Toronto, the 25-year-old Beaumont, Alberta, native spent four seasons with the San Jose Sharks after being drafted by the franchise in the 2016 NHL Draft.

NHL free agency officially opened at noon ET today, with the 32 teams around the league all in a frantic race to upgrade their rosters.

Gregor had previously made his free agency wishes known to the Leafs on an episode of on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill earlier in June.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I loved my time in Toronto. It’s a little out of my control right now; I’m still restricted [free agent], so it’ll be up to [Leafs GM Brad] Treliving and the staff there to see if I work with the team moving forward,” Gregor said.”But I loved my time in Toronto. I want to be back. I want to continue to help this team in the playoffs and, like I said, eventually have a chance at winning a cup because I think we have all the pieces here that can do it, and I’d love to have a chance at doing that.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy day in Toronto, with reports linking the team to Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anthony Stolarz, while the Leafs officially announced Chris Tanev had signed with the team.