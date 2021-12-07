GoodGood has opened a pop-up cafe in Toronto’s King Street West and they’re serving any size of coffee for $1 all month long.

The new pop-up is located at 410 Adelaide Street West and those curious to check it out can stop by starting December 7.

In honour of its pop-up, they’ll be serving fresh cups of joe for $1, any size.

This deal includes all cafe drinks like espresso, tea, and hot chocolate. Any extras like oat, almond and soy milk are an additional $0.50.

The offer can only be redeemed at the pop-up location, once per day per customer.

GoodGood $1 coffee deal

When: The entire month of December

Where: 410 Adelaide Street West