FoodCheap EatsCoffee & TeaFood News

This Toronto pop-up is offering $1 coffee all month

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Dec 7 2021, 7:16 pm
This Toronto pop-up is offering $1 coffee all month
Daily Hive Toronto

GoodGood has opened a pop-up cafe in Toronto’s King Street West and they’re serving any size of coffee for $1 all month long.

The new pop-up is located at 410 Adelaide Street West and those curious to check it out can stop by starting December 7.

In honour of its pop-up, they’ll be serving fresh cups of joe for $1, any size.

good good toronto

Daily Hive Toronto

This deal includes all cafe drinks like espresso, tea, and hot chocolate. Any extras like oat, almond and soy milk are an additional $0.50.

The offer can only be redeemed at the pop-up location, once per day per customer.

GoodGood $1 coffee deal

When: The entire month of December
Where: 410 Adelaide Street West

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT