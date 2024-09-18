With the last moments of Toronto’s coveted warm season quickly approaching, now is the time to make sure you’re crossing off all the adventures on your to-do list.

Whether that means catching a Blue Jays game under the dome or visiting Niagara Falls, there is still lots of fun to be had around Ontario.

With GO Transit, that fun is even easier to access across the vast GO network. Just grab a bus or train, and get to your next entertainment destination with no stress!

To put that sentiment to the test, Daily Hive was tasked with the challenge of planning a fun day around Toronto with the help of a Weekday Group Pass, which unlocks unlimited access to the GO network for up to five people, starting at $30!

This pass helped us travel across the GTA and explore Rouge National Urban Park, then rip back downtown to witness some wonderful creatures at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada — and let me tell you, it was a lot easier than I thought it would be!

Here’s how I used GO to make the most of a sunny day!

A rendezvous to Rouge National Urban Park

First up: Rouge National Urban Park, which is one of the GTA’s must-visit natural destinations, and is known as one of North America’s largest urban parks.

Catching the GO Train at Exhibition GO Station, I was whisked to Rouge Hill GO Station in less than an hour! As a decades-long Lakeshore West Line commuter, this was my first time venturing further along the Lakeshore East Line, and I loved watching the lush landscape change through the window.

Arriving at Rouge Hill GO Station, I easily hopped onto the picturesque Great Lakes Trail and landed at Rouge Park proper within no time. With a full afternoon of soaking up the sun, visiting the marsh, and wildlife spotting it was refreshing to wind down and catch my breath!

This particular GO Station’s location made travelling to and from Rouge Park a breeze — and, I didn’t have to think about that looming battle for parking!

Ripping back down to Ripley’s Aquarium

Thanks to the online GO Weekday Group Pass, we also didn’t have to worry about purchasing a return ticket after we were done, we simply headed back to the beautiful setting of Rouge Hill Station and hopped back on the eastbound train at our convenience.

A calm and blissful air-conditioned ride back to Union Station allowed me to read a book and send off a few emails with GO Wi-Fi. With no traffic to navigate, this direct trip gave me the rare opportunity of mid-day relaxation.

Before I knew it, I was about to start the second half of my journey. After arriving at Union, I used the SkyWalk to get to Ripley’s Aquarium and was gazing up at the sharks within 15 minutes!

Using the moving sidewalk underneath the glass tunnel, I got to experience the unique aqua environment from a wild POV… But my absolute favourite part was checking out the jelly fish and rays, because that meant I could check them off my bucket list.

Even better, PRESTO users can get in on all the fun with a 15% discount on Ripley’s Aquarium general admission!*

Make GO Transit part of your next adventure

As a driver, this cross-city adventure showed me how much easier it is to use GO for trip planning. I was at ease the entire day, and I was able to truly enjoy the park and aquarium.

No matter what plans you have for the rest of the warm weather, you can make sure GO is part of them too.

The GO Weekday Group Pass gives you and up to four friends all-day travel on any weekday across the entire GO network. Starting from only $30, it’s perfect for group outings to Jays games, weekday events, and concerts. Travelling with the family? Kids 12 and under always ride GO for free!

You can also get out of the city and visit the surrounding regions, including Niagara Falls, with the GO/WEGO combo pass.

Don’t forget that PRESTO users can enjoy several discounts at regional activities and festivals! We’re talking Toronto FC and Argos games, The Rom, Hockey Hall of Fame, and many more!

Enjoy the last leg of warm weather with GO Transit for an easy and convenient commute. Check out the many GO passes available online and get out there!