GO Transit is calling GTA drivers out for their daily traffic decisions

If you’ve ever been stuck in Toronto traffic questioning your decisions as you brake-gas-brake down one packed route to another, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, Torontonians experience some of the worst traffic in the world, spending around 118 hours stuck in traffic per year.

But now, you don’t have to suffer in silence, thanks to GO Transit’s cheeky new offering: GO Bumper Billboards.

Using cars stuck in traffic as ads for taking the GO Train, GO Transit’s GO Bumper Billboards act as free bumper stickers that commuters are encouraged to put on their bumper, to promote the better commuting option to the cars behind them.

These GO Bumper Billboards speak to drivers directly where they’re sitting: in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

As GTA office commuters rush out the door to make their morning meetings, a parked car in the driveway might indeed seem like the best option. But then there’s the rush-hour traffic both ways, the downtown parking fees, the gas… you know the vibes.

A comfy ride with GO Transit — with 68 train stations across the Greater Golden Horseshoe — means you just tap with PRESTO, hop on, grab a seat, and unwind on your daily commute. Without any stressful traffic to navigate, a smooth GO ride offers commuters scenic routes, the Quiet Zone for you to rest and unwind, and free Wi-Fi.

Whether you want to make your office commute smoother or you’re looking to explore what Ontario has to offer, GO Transit offers various fare deals to help you discover more of the province you love.

Looking to show your support for a more relaxing commute in the GTA? If you’re interested in getting your hands on your own free Bumper Billboard, visit gotransit.com/bumper.