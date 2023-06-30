DevelopmentTransportationUrbanized

A Go Station is about to change names and people aren't happy about it

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
Jun 30 2023, 4:48 pm
A Go Station is about to change names and people aren't happy about it
Metrolinx/Twitter

Brampton Go Station will soon have a longer and much more confusing name following a naming rights purchase.

It was announced on Thursday that the station’s naming rights had been purchased by the City of Brampton in a 10-year deal that will see the station rebranded to “Brampton Innovation District Go” this fall.

“Acquiring the Brampton Go Station naming rights differentiates the Brampton Innovation District and raises awareness of downtown Brampton as a centre for innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship,” reads a statement from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Renaming the station will support job creation, attract investment and talent, strengthen transit, tourism, arts and culture, and other strategic initiatives within downtown Brampton,” continued Brown.

Yesterday’s announcement revealed new window signage in the George Street bus loop, the first step in the transit hub’s transition to a new name. Permanent signage will follow throughout the station and across the GO network and the Brampton Transit system this coming fall.

But, outside of Brampton City Hall, it appears that nobody is pleased with the renaming.

Several Twitter users are calling out the new name as complicated and confusing, tabling other simplified suggestions.

Others call the move “unnecessary.”

The idea of selling station naming rights was first floated by Metrolinx in 2019, and plans to sell off names for transit links proceeded in 2022.

The first station renaming occurred last fall when the Oshawa Go station was confusingly retitled Durham College Oshawa Go — referencing a school with a main campus two hours from the actual station.

