An entire shopping plaza in Toronto is shutting down, and every business within it is going, too.

Time is ticking on the final days of the Gerrard and Carlaw shopping plaza, which is set to be demolished and turned into the new Gerrard Ontario Line station as of the end of this month, with all of the plaza’s businesses closing down in advance of the redevelopment.

The first major business closure in the plaza to make waves was the news that No Frills, a staple for rare affordable groceries in Leslieville, is set to close for good on April 20.

Alongside No Frills, a Dollarama location and Mobil gas station in the plaza — located at 449 Carlaw Avenue — will be shuttering due to the demolition, as well as some smaller, family-owned businesses.

Carpet Mill, a family-run carpeting and flooring business that’s been running out of the Gerrard and Carlaw plaza for over 30 years, has also been forced to close permanently this month.

The plaza is also home to Kal Tire, Work Authority and Little Caesar’s locations, which will all also be closing this month.

In addition to being the site of the future Gerrard station, the 2.7-hectare lot at Gerrard and Carlaw is also the subject of a proposal for a TOC (Transit Oriented Community) development, which would add housing and commercial space to the area.

While there’s no official word on when demolition or construction on the site will begin, the subway station is currently slated to be completed by 2041, so Toronto will have to patiently await the unveiling of the swanky new subway stop.