The Gardiner Expressway will be closed all weekend

The Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto will be closed all weekend for summer maintenance.

The highway will be closed from the Don Valley Parkway to Highway 427, and drivers will need to find another way to cross the city.

The closure begins Friday, July 9 at 11 pm lasting until Monday, July 12 at 5 am.

The Gardiner runs along the waterfront parallel to Lakeshore Boulevard. Lakeshore could be a good alternate route for those travelling in the south end of the city. Highway 401 is another alternative for those who are further north.

Lakeshore will be open through the length of the Gardiner but will be closed east of Don Valley Parkway from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue for ActiveTO this weekend.