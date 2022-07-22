This Filipino festival will be serving amazing street food this weekend

If your calendar’s already packed this weekend, you might want to make room for one more Toronto event that celebrates Filipino culture and cuisine.

Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival takes place on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 and will be taking over a one-kilometre stretch of Little Manila at Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

It’s free admission and this massive street party boasts over 120 booths with around 200,000 people expected to attend.

The event, hosted by the Philippine Legacy and Cultural Alliance (PLACA), will be headlined by Filipino-Canadian singer Darren Espanto and Filipino-American actor Sam Milby, with performances by Ylona Garcia, comedy troupe Tita Collective, and other local talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Milby (@samuelmilby)

And since it’s not a festival without food, choose from savoury meals like tapsilog (perfect at anytime of the day), a Multiverse burger (grilled chicken and beef burger with BBQ aioli) from The Hungry Moon, and Filipino empanadas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUN Philippines Toronto (@funphilsto)

As for street food faves, there’s turon (fried banana rolls), fish and squid balls, halo-halo, and taho (silken tofu with tapioca and syrup).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUN Philippines Toronto (@funphilsto)

In case you need to take a break from all the deliciousness (gotta pace ourselves) warm up those vocal cords because there’s karaoke.