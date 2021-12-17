Events

An immersive Friends experience is coming to Toronto next year

|
Dec 17 2021, 5:31 pm
If you love everything there has to do with the ’90s sitcom FRIENDS, then you’re in for a real treat. An immersive Friends Experience is coming to Toronto next year.

Fans can recreate their favourite scenes from the classic show, take a seat in Monica’s kitchen, lounge on Chandler and Joey’s recliner, walkthrough Monica and Rachel’s purple door and a few more goodies to enjoy.

A date has yet to be set, but fans can already sign up for the waitlist so they can find out more information as we head into 2022.

They will also have a gift shop to pick up some much-needed merch since you definitely can’t go home empty-handed after such a fun experience.

Keep an eye on their socials to find out when and where they will be located in the city.

