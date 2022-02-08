Get your high-traction boots on, Toronto! Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Southern Ontario and things are about to get real slippery.

The advisory came into effect on Tuesday afternoon and warns the freezing drizzle will arrive by nightfall and is expected to go on until Wednesday morning.

Areas that will be affected include Toronto, Hamilton, London, Perth, Peterborough, Durham, Waterloo, York, and Barrie, among other regions.

The icy weather conditions could affect residents’ morning commute, according to Environment Canada.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather agency warns.

“Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”