There's going to be free parking in Toronto this Labour Day
Sep 3 2021, 11:54 am
It’s the long weekend and since Monday is Labour Day, Toronto Police will be taking it easy on parking by-laws in certain areas.
According to TPS, the Parking Enforcement Unit will not be issuing tickets or enforcing on-street parking by-laws on September 6.
This includes:
• Pay-and-Display/Metered Areas
• Rush-Hour Routes
• Posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations
However, all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.