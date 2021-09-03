There's going to be free parking in Toronto this Labour Day

It’s the long weekend and since Monday is Labour Day, Toronto Police will be taking it easy on parking by-laws in certain areas.

According to TPS, the Parking Enforcement Unit will not be issuing tickets or enforcing on-street parking by-laws on September 6.

This includes:

• Pay-and-Display/Metered Areas

• Rush-Hour Routes

• Posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations

However, all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.